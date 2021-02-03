OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $114,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,283,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

