OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 69,841 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. 30,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,972. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

