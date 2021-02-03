OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.86. The company had a trading volume of 47,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.16.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

