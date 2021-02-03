OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 1,465 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

