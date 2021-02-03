Oddo Bhf Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Underperform

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMWYY. Commerzbank lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

