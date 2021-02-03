Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $2.97. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 309,291 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

