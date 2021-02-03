OCO Capital Partners L.P. Has $51.34 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,997 shares during the quarter. Athene accounts for 41.5% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Athene worth $51,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,285,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 432,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,452,000 after purchasing an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Athene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,972,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 79.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 596,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,497. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

