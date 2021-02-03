OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCFC. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

