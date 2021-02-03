OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.