Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 8.6%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.15. 1,371,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 26,673,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.14% and a negative net margin of 688.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.