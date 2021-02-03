Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

OCSI stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.20 and a beta of 0.98. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.