NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.19.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -334.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $1,895,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $77,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $49,122,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 600,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 225,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

