NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,921. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.34 and its 200-day moving average is $512.21. The company has a market capitalization of $343.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. 140166 boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

