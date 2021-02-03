Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NSL opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $6.10.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.