Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NXQ opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

