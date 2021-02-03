Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

