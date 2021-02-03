Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
