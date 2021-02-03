Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE NAD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.