Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE NAD opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

