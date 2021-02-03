Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

