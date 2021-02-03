Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE NXN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 6,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
