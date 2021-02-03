Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE NXN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.08. 6,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

