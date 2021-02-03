Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE JHB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,303. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

About Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

