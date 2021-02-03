Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.