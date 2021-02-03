Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
