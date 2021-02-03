Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

