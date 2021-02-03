NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NS opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 378,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

