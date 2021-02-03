Nuggets (NUG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $612.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00052332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00139707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00066655 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00245846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00062742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

