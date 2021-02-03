NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,412,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

