NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $173.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 915.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. NovoCure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $182.74.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,463,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,451,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

