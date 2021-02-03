Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.