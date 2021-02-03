Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

