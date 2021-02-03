Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.10. 21,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $254.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

