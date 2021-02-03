Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.90.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.14. 30,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

