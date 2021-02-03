Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $199.23. 85,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

