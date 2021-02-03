Novare Capital Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 27,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 49,046 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.97. 113,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,461. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

