Novare Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,139,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,587 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,716. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

