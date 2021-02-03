NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 90,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $877,422.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,114.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 123,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $1,279,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,104. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

