Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 116,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 195,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $407.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

