North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 24th

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.50.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 81.10% and a return on equity of 1,101.43%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

