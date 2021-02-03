North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 223,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.