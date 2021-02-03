Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. The company had a trading volume of 126,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

