Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 192,917,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 178,407,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,585,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nokia by 477.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,969,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,628,886 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

