nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report $62.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.50 million and the lowest is $62.31 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $42.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $219.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $220.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $253.82 million, with estimates ranging from $245.96 million to $262.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. nLIGHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

LASR opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,314.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,609. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

