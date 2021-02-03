NiSource Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,683 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,430% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

NiSource stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,421. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NiSource by 39.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth about $67,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 84,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

