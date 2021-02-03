Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AZZ by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZZ. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

