Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the third quarter valued at $223,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.