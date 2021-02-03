Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global Net Lease by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 25.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Global Net Lease by 37.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 48,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.