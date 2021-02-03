Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at $393,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.28.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

