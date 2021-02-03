Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,520 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 600,494 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,327,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 429,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

