Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,220 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 770,206 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth $1,997,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

RPAI stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.