Niobio Cash (NBR) Tops One Day Volume of $569.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 93.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 103.3% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $92,609.05 and $569.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

