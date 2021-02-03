Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $52,343.26 and $158.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

