NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NIKE by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 719,059 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 383,185 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 51,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 199,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $138.49. 150,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average is $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $218.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

